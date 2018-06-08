Oyegun’s inauguration of new Rivers APC exco won’t stand —Ex-Attorney-General

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT— FORMER Rivers State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Worgu Boms, has described the inauguration of Ojukaye Flag-Amachree’s new Executive Committee for All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State as a nullity that would not stand.

APC National Chairman, Odigie Oyegun, after an earlier indication to the contrary, had on Monday, sworn in Flag-Amachree among others who emerged new state chairmen of the APC following the recent controversial congresses of the party.

Boms, former Rivers Attorney-General during Chibuike Amaechi’s tenure and staunch supporter of Senator Magnus Abe’s camp of Rivers APC, responding to the development, said the inauguration of a new Executive Committee for Rivers APC amounts to contempt of court.

He said: “The purported new Rivers exco will not stand. There is a court order which said they shouldn’t hold any congress in Rivers. They went ahead to hold a congress, cancelled it, and held another one.

“All those actions were outside of the court, so the congress cannot stand. What the national body needed to do was follow the path of law. I only know about Rivers, I don’t know what happened in other places. Inauguration cannot take the place of law in Rivers State.”

Meanwhile, the new Rivers APC Chairman, Flag-Amachree, who had gone ahead to inaugurate his co-executives, continues to maintain that the court decision over the contentious Rivers congresses of the party did not affect the ones that brought about the emergence of the new EXCO.