Okada ban: Operators urge Obiano to rescind decision

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka—AS the July 1, 2018 effective date for the ban of commercial motorcycles in Awka and Onitsha in Anambra State draws near, the operators have been making moves to prevail on the state government to rescind the decision, with the national vice president of Motorcycle Transport Union of Nigeria, MTUN, Chief John Onedibe, calling on Governor Willie Obiano not to throw them to the streets.

Onedibe, who spoke with reporters in Nnewi said the impression that Okada riders were criminals was untrue, even as he admitted that there were few miscreants among them.

Onedibe said: “It is not in doubt that the essence of government is to make life easy and bearable for citizens and government must consider the interest of the majority and minority, the rich and poor for it to thrive and succeed in its governance of the people.

“Where government considers what is good for the wealthy alone without thinking of how the poor may feel, it then means that the government is for the wealthy alone and such does not protect and represent the interest of all.

“You cannot make a policy without consulting the person that would be affected directly from such a policy. How can the government decide to ban Okada without first of all consulting the stakeholders or at least seek public opinion on the matter?

“Even if there are genuine reasons to stop Okada riders from plying in the state, government should provide alternative jobs for them, instead of keeping them unemployed.”