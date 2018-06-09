Ogu ready to play any wing at the World Cup

Super Eagles midfielder John Ogu has said he will be happy to fight and work hard at any position he is played for the team to win at the World Cup.

Israel-based Ogu has played at both defensive midfield and central defence for the Eagles in friendlies leading up to the World Cup.

“Any position the Manager wants me to play, I will fight and work hard as long as it is to win for my country,” Ogu stated in a tweet.

The 29-year-old Ogu made his Eagles debut in 2013, but he did not make the final cut for Brazil 2014.

In November, he scored his first goal for the team in a dead-rubber World Cup qualifier in Algeria.

He has said he hopes his performance in Russia will earn him “a dream transfer” to England after he won the Israeli league championship for the past three seasons with Hapoel Be’er Sheva.