NNPC shortchanged us by N20b – states

By Emmanuel Ujah

State Commissioners of Finance have claimed that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) shortchanged the the Federation Account by N20 billion.

The disagreement over NNPC remittances into the account from May revenue led to a deadlock the Federation Account Allocation Committee last week.

The Chairman of the Forum of States Commissioners of Finance, Lag. Mamoud Yunusa, told journalists in Abuja, Saturday night that instead of N 147 billion, NNPC remitted N127 billion.

He added that the N3,5 billion which the corporation claimed to have spent on leaking oil pipelines was another area of contention as the Department of Petroleum Resources claimed ignorance of it.

The logjam has affected prompt payment of June salaries of public servants.

No new data has been set for FAAC.