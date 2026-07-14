Kano police arrest suspected ammunition supplier to bandits, recover arms

By Hadiza Yusuf

The Kano State Police Command has arrested a 28-year-old man suspected of attempting to supply ammunition and other items to bandits operating in parts of the state.

The command’s spokesperson, CSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, saying the suspect was arrested following credible intelligence from a resident.

Kiyawa identified the suspect as Mohammed Isah Haruna of Dan Dinshe Yamma Quarters, Dala Local Government Area of Kano State.

According to the statement, operatives of the Bichi Division, acting on information about a man dressed in what appeared to be a military uniform in Rimaye Village, Bichi Local Government Area, intercepted the suspect in collaboration with members of the community.

A search of his bag led to the recovery of an AK-47 magazine containing 30 rounds of live ammunition, 79 additional rounds of AK-47 ammunition, two sets of suspected military uniforms, three military caps, a suspected fake military identity card, a pair of desert boots, as well as personal identification and bank cards.

The police said preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect confessed to going to the area to deliver the recovered items to bandits operating in the bush.

The Commissioner of Police in Kano State, Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, commended residents of the Rimawa community for providing the information that led to the arrest.

Bakori described the development as evidence of the importance of community partnership in combating crime.

“This arrest underscores the importance of community partnership in policing. We appreciate the Rimawa Community and all good people of Kano for their support. Security is a collective responsibility,” he said.

The command said the suspect remained in custody while investigations continued to identify and apprehend other members of the suspected criminal network.

It added that the suspect would be charged to court upon completion of the investigation.

The police further urged residents to continue providing credible information to security agencies to support efforts aimed at improving public safety across the state.