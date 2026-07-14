Parents await reunion with rescued Oyo schoolchildren at LAUTECH

By Adeola Badru

Parents and relatives of pupils and teachers rescued from captivity in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State gathered at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso, on Tuesday, awaiting reunion with their loved ones.

The rescued victims were taken to the facility for comprehensive medical checks and psychological support following their release.

Family members remained at the hospital as healthcare workers conducted assessments and prepared the victims for formal handover to their relatives.

The victims comprise 39 pupils and seven teachers, including a school principal, who were abducted on May 15, 2026, after gunmen suspected to be members of Jama’atu Ansarul Muslimina fi-Biladis Sudan (Ansaru) attacked three schools in Oriire Local Government Area.

The attackers had simultaneously invaded Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota; L.A. Primary School; and Community Grammar School, Ahoro-Esiele, before abducting pupils and members of staff.

The victims were released on Friday, July 10, 2026, following a coordinated security operation involving the military, police and intelligence agencies.

The Presidency said the operation led to the elimination of some of the terrorists involved in the abduction, while eight others were arrested.

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Monday, officially received the rescued pupils and teachers, describing their safe return as a major relief for the state after weeks of concern over their whereabouts and safety.