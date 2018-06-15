Mikel vows to lead by example

Captain John Obi Mikel has assured that he is ready to lead Nigeria well at the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals.

Nigeria open their campaign tomorrow against Croatia, with Mikel set to feature in his second FIFA World Cup here in Russia, starting with a testy clash with Croatia tomorrow.

Looking calm, collected and sure –footed as the three –time African champions trained in Essentuki on Wednesday, the former Chelsea midfielder conjured the image of someone very ready to rally his troops for the big one.

“It is the FIFA World Cup, the biggest stage. We are here to prove ourselves. The attitude that saw us through a tough African qualifying group is still there, and looking at the boys, I have confidence that we will achieve our first objective of getting through the group stage.

“It is going to be about focus, about ambition and about perseverance. The confidence is there to go out and fulfil our pledge to the country.

“Everyone in this team is ambitious. The World Cup means a lot to everyone, and this is where to prove how good you are. No one wants to miss this opportunity. It is going to be a tough World Cup finals, from the efforts and visible ambition of the various teams, and that includes Nigeria. We will give it our best shot’’, added Mikel.