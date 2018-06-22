How to make your journey easy with google map

Edited by:Prince Osuagwu

With traffic congestions becoming normal occurrences, moving around in a vehicle sometimes becomes problematic. It can even be worse when one branches off into areas he or she does not know just to cut off traffic jam.

But with your mobile phone, half if almost all your problems will be solved. That is also if you know how to use the applications on your phone. The Google map on your mobile phone is not for fancy. It is for such situations that it comes handy.

However, you have to properly install and also master how to use it,

How to activate your google map

Open the Google Play store on your phone and update Google Maps. When it is properly updated,

*Open Maps on your phone and enter your destination.

*After you tap to get directions, swipe up on the Route Card.

*If you want a voice prompt, tap Audio and select the volume level that you want for Navigation Voice.

Using google map on offline mode

Because data is costly in most countries, it may also be instructive to use the map as long as the journey lasts, without having to expend much data

*On your iPhone or iPad, open the Google Maps app.

*Make sure you’re connected to the Internet and signed in to Google Maps.

*Search for a place, like San Francisco .

*At the bottom, tap the name or address of the place tap More .

*Select Download offline map.