Ighalo declares war against Argentina

Odion Ighalo says Tuesday’s decisive World Cup Group D clash against Argentina in Saint Petersburg will be “a war”. Argentina must win to reach the second round while the Super Eagles can qualify with either victory or a draw.

“It’s going to be war (and) a final of finals because they need to win,” Ighalo told BBC Sport.

“They are going to come all out and (use) every tactic that they know to win a game.”

The clash between Argentina and Nigeria will be the fifth World Cup meeting between the sides – with Nigeria yet to avoid defeat.

With maximum points in Russia following wins over Nigeria and Argentina, group leaders Croatia have already claimed one of the group’s berths in the Round of 16.

That has left Nigeria, Iceland and Argentina – runners-up at the 2014 World Cup – scrapping for just one place.

The Super Eagles’ 2-0 defeat of Iceland on Friday moved them second with three points, while both Iceland and Argentina have mustered just a solitary point apiece following their 1-1 draw on 16 June.

Should Croatia beat Iceland on Tuesday in Rostov-on-Don, the African side could go through with a point.

Argentina, by contrast, will qualify with a win if Iceland fail to win on Tuesday or, should the island nation emerge victorious, by outscoring them and so improving their goal difference. “I am expecting it to be a very tough game but I think we are capable of qualifying,” said Ighalo.