Groups says Buhari, Obasanjo are corrupt leaders

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU – AN Igbo interest group, Voice from the East, VEAST, yesterday described the President of Nigeria, Gen. Muhammadu Buhari and former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, as very corrupt leaders.

The group, VEAST, who made the allegation in a release on the backdrop of the recent impasse between the duo, posited that Buhari accusing Obasanjo of corruption is like the pot calling the kettle black.

According to the release signed by the Convener of VEAST, Comrade Kindness Jonah, Buhari is grandstanding by incriminating Obasanjo over the 16 billion dollars power project.

“Buhari accusing Obasanjo of corruption, when as it were, both are not free from the same accusation, Buhari is evidently more neek-deep than Obasanjo in the ocean of corruption,” the group posits.

The organisation also posits that accusing Obasanjo of corruption over the power project is “a diversionary grandstanding by Buhari to shift the public eyes from the glaring woeful failure he is in governance in comparison to Obasanjo.”

Maintaining their stance that Buhari is as corrupt as Obasanjo, the group pointed out that in as much as misappropriating public funds is not good in any way, Buhari as a Petroleum Minister in 1978 allegedly misappropriated funds.

“Buhari as a Minister of Petroleum in 1978, was said to have vanished 2.8 billion Naira at a time Naira was more than Dollars which as at June 12, 2018 is about 496, 000 billion Naira. This money was stolen via HSBC Bank in London. The records are there until today, ” the organisation alleges.

Still affirming that Buhari is not corrupt free, the organisation drew attention to the 25 billion dollars of October, 2017 missing in NNPC account with Baru as GMD and Buhari as the Minister of Petroleum.

“Since Buhari came on board as President, Nigeria has bled to coma in public loot far more than any other government in history, at least in Nigeria,” the group also alleges.

Talking about insecurity in the land, VEAST, pointed out that under Buhari, there has been a lot of bloodshed in Nigeria.

“In the area of bloodshed, Buhari’s regime has killed far more Nigerians than any other in history in the rulership of Nigeria,” the group alleges.

The group blamed Obasanjo and Jonathan of failing to restructure Nigeria which is what probably plunged Nigeria into chaos, socially, economically and otherwise.

“VEAST had expected Obasanjo who had it all, knew the nooks and crannies of Islamic expansionism right from his military days before the war, to have hatched a plan to nip the Islamic excesses of Sokoto caliphatan to bud, to wir, Buhari,” the group accuses.