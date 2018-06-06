Breaking News
FULL TIME: Eagles succumb 0-1 to Czech Rep

On 3:54 pmIn Sports by Emmanuel OkogbaComments

The Super Eagles of Nigeria succumbed 1-0 to Czech Rep in their final preparatory game for the World Cup.

The loss means that the last match Nigeria won from open play was the World Cup qualifying match against Zambia in October of 2017.

Nigerias defender Bryan Idowu vies for the ball with Vladimir Coufal of Czech Republic during the international friendly football match between Nigeria and Czech Republic in Rannersdorf, Austria on June 6, 2018. / AFP PHOTO
(L-R) Czech Republic’s Tomas Vaclik, Josef Sural and Marek Suchy vie for the ball with Nigeria’s midfielder John Obi Mikel (C) during the international friendly football match between Nigeria and Czech Republic in Rannersdorf, Austria on June 6, 2018. / AFP PHOTO
Nigeria’s midfielder Victor Moses (C) and Czech Republic’s Vladimir Coufal (R) vie for the ball during the international friendly football match between Nigeria and Czech Republic in Rannersdorf, Austria on June 6, 2018. / AFP PHOTO


