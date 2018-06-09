FIFA World Cup (5 Days to go) : Team Profile – ENGLAND

In reaching Russia 2018, England sealed their spot at their sixth consecutive FIFA World Cup.

FIFA Ranking: 12

Continent: Europe

World Cup History:

Qualifying Campaigns: 16

First stage appearances: 14

Semi final appearances: 2

Finals: 1

Titles: 1

First World Cup: 1950

Last World Cup: 2014

Best outing: Champion (1966)

Key Player: HARRY KANE

Lauded as a “complete player” by Zinedine Zidane, Kane is now firmly established as one of the world’s leading strikers. The prolific Tottenham Hotspur star scored five times in six appearances for England during Russia 2018 qualifying.

MATCHES

June 18: TUNISIA vs ENGLAND

June 24: ENGLAND vs PANAMA

June 28: ENGLAND vs BELGIUM

WORLD CUP SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Jack Butland (Stoke), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley).

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Fabian Delph (Manchester City), Phil Jones (Manchester United), Harry Maguire (Leicester), Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham Hotspur), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Ashley Young (Manchester United).

Midfielders: Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea).

Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Jamie Vardy (Leicester), Danny Welbeck (Arsenal).

NEXT PROFILE (Tomorrow): POLAND