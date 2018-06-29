Fayemi’s team mocks pollster, counsels PDP to prepare for defeat

The Kayode Fayemi Campaign Organisation has dismissed as nightmarish an opinion poll result conducted by information analysis firm, NOI Polls, predicting victory for the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Prof Olusola Eleka, in the July 14 election.

It said NOI opinion poll result is a pre-meditated arrangement to fulfil a contractual engagement by a politician working for other politicians with common partisan interest and urged PDP to prepare for defeat over abuse of Ekiti people’s right to good governance and development.

An opinion poll on Ekiti governorship election by NOIpoll was published few days ago suggesting victory for Eleka, with PDP members jubilating over the prospect of victory.

But a statement by Director of Media and Publicity, Kayode Fayemi Campaign Organisation, Wole Olujobi, spurned the suggestion, dismissing it as a “warped sentiment of a competitor also acting as an umpire in a one-man game”.