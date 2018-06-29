Family cries out over release of murder suspects in Imo

By Chinonso Alozie

OWERRI—THE Family of Dominic Adiele, 17-year-old boy in Eziama Ubulu Umuozu, Mgbidi in Oru West Local Government Area of Imo State, who was allegedly clubbed to death by children of his late father’s brother, Mr. Patrick Adiele, yesterday lamented the release of some of the suspects by the police.

It will be recalled that Vanguard visited the family of the deceased and was told that Dominic died at the hospital after he could not survive the injuries sustained as a result of the beating.

Following this ugly development, the police arrested six suspects in which three were said to have been released.

According to the family of the deceased, the released suspects were wife to Patrick Adiele, Theresa Adiele, Dodo and Munachi Adiele.

Speaking to Vanguard on the release of the three murder suspects, the Imo state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Andrew Enwerem said that the investigation exonerated the three suspects that were released.

Enwerem said: “The case of the 17-year-old boy in the family of Adiele in Ibeasogbe, Oru West Local Government Area for which the homicide section of the police is investigating six suspects of the family arrested in the course of that investigation is still ongoing.

“Investigation has so far exonerated three of the six suspects who were consequently released. The other three are still in the police custody. They have details to give to the investigation.

“The investigation has not been concluded. Three that are not directly or indirectly involved in the case have been released.”