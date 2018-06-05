Family arrested in Imo for beating 17-year-old boy to death

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

One Patrick Adiele and members of his family have been arrested for allegedly beating 17-year-old boy, Dominic Adiele, to death in Eziama Ubulu Umuozu, Mgbidi in Oru West Local Government Area of Imo State.

Investigation by Vanguard in Owerri, revealed that the incident happened on Sunday, May 27, 2018.

According to the Imo State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr. Andrew Enwerem, the suspects have been arrested and the matter had been transferred to the homicide department.

Enwerem said: “The matter was actually reported at the Ibeasogbe Police station, where the suspects were arrested in connection with the beating to death of the young man.

“And the matter has been transferred to the state CID, Owerri, homicide section, where the suspects are being interrogated. The Commissioner of Police, Dazuki Galadanji, has directed that an investigation into the circumstances leading to the boy’s death be carried out to ensure that justice is done.”

However, mother of the deceased, Mrs. Emilia Adiele, said she went to church that Sunday, when the tragedy happened in her family.

Mrs Adiele lamented: “I returned from the church and I saw my son (Dominic) lying on the ground, looking battered. I was told that the children of my late husband’s brother, bullied him till the point he became weak, that same Sunday, my son was taken to the hospital and he died at the hospital.”

“I am calling on the government and the Inspector- General of Police, IGP, to intervene and give me justice.

My son cannot just die like that. A boy that was healthy until he was mercilessly beaten which resulted to his death. Please come to my aid.”