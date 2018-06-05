Ex-militant leader rallies support for Dokubo

By Dave Oso

A former militant leader in the Niger Delta region, Eshanekpe Israel, has called on fellow ex-agitators to support the Coordinator, Presidential Amnesty Programme and Special Adviser to the President on Amnesty, Professor Charles Dokubo, describing him as “a true regional leader” capable of accelerating development across the Niger Delta region.

Akpodoro, who is the President of the National Coalition of Niger Delta Ex-Agitators, NCNDE-A, in a statement in Abuja, Tuesday, at an enlarged meeting with members of the NCNDE-A, said: “Prof. Dokubo, who was recently appointed to oversee the Amnesty Programme has within a short time exuded enough expertise in human and material management to the satisfaction of all,” adding that his management prowess is a pointer to the fact that he is a selfless and detribalised leader who will take the region to a glorious height.

He noted that, but for Dokubo’s appointment, the amnesty programme was already nose-diving into extinction due to the poor handling by previous managers of the office.