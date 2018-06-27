Entertainers pledge continuous support for Super Eagles in spite of loss

Some notable personalities in the entertainment industry on Wednesday pledged to continue to support gallant Super Eagles in spite of crashing out of the ongoing World Cup in Russia.

Nigeria lost to Argentina 1-2 in their last Group D match that determined who moved to the knockout stages of the competition.

Multiple awards winning Disc Jockey, “DJ Neptune’’, said that as a patriotic Nigerian, he would continue to support his country in every situation.

Born Imohiosen Patrick in Lagos State, he said that the Eagles played well and improved in the second half unfortunately, conceded a second goal that came toward the end of the match.

“I guess the game was meant to go the way it did with Argentina’s superior skills, regardless, I am still proud to be a Nigerian and remain supportive of the Super Eagles.

“We, entertainers, are proudly in support of the national team even though they have crashed out of the tournament.

“At least, they left the competition being more experienced and strategic in the way they play to better their games in subsequent competitions,’’ the DJ, singer and producer said.

Patrick said that entertainment and sport had come a long way rubbing off positively on the country in terms of promoting development and unity among the people.

A comedian, “Lafup’’, said that the Super Eagles’ loss was painful because they had so many chances to score but wasted them.

“They should have scored about two goals in the first half and one more goals in the second half but did not make use of the chances they had.

“They should have gone on the defensive after equalising the first goal which would have bettered their chances of qualifying to the next stage,’’ the comedian born Segun Ogundipe in Oyo State, said.

He kicked off his comedy career in the ancient city of Ibadan, South-West Nigeria and made the Ibadan stereotype popular.

A musician popularly known as “Slimcase’’, said the Super Eagles gave all they had to the game but unfortunately, their best was not good enough and the better team won.

Named Oluwafemi Oke-Eko at birth, he also said that he was not satisfied with the officiating which seemed biased in favour of Argentina.

“Even though the officiating was poor, Argentina was the better team because they clearly dominated the game from the beginning to the end.

“They had more ball possession and were more coordinated. That is football for you, the better team always wins,’’ Slimcase known for his “Shaku Shaku’’ dance said. (NAN)