Eid-el-Fitri: Ambode preaches tolerance, unity

Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode on Thursday urged Nigerians to imbibe the tenets of tolerance and unity for one another irrespective of their ethnic and religious differences as a pathway of building a strong and united nation.

The Governor, in his Eid-el-Fitri message, signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Habib Aruna, said it is only by embracing peace, unity and fairness that Nigerians can begin a rebirth, urging them to imbibe the tenets of love, tolerance, forgiveness and brotherhood which the period of the holy month exemplifies.

According to him, with brotherly love and harmonious co-existence among her citizens above all other things, Nigeria can overcome the numerous challenges confronting her.

Governor Ambode added that in the last three years, despite the seeming economic challenges, the nation has witnessed appreciable level of development expressing optimism that more can be achieved if all hands are on deck.

Continuing, he said: “As we celebrate this auspicious occasion of the end of the holy month of Ramadan, therefore, let us renew our faith in our nation and implore the Almighty God to restore to us those values that place high premium on human life, love for our country, love for our neighbour and sharing even as we ventilate our faith in the unity of our dear country and the possibility of her taking her proper place in the comity of nations”.

The Governor, who said that the spirit of Eid-el-Fitri resonates around the virtues of love and respect not just for God but also for fellow humans, stressed that it is only in the spirit of brotherly love and dedication to national service that Nigerians could build the desired nation.

Governor Ambode also thanked Lagos residents for their continued harmonious and peaceful co-existence in the midst of diverse ethnic origin and religious affiliation.

Hence, Governor Ambode wished all Muslim brothers and sisters in the State a happy Eid-el-Fitri celebration.