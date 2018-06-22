Edewor backs out of race for NFF presidency

BY JACOB AJOM

FORMER chairman of the defunct Abiola Babes Football Club of Abeokuta, Mohammed Edewor has put on hold his ambition to become the next president of the Nigeria Football Federation.

Edewor, who a few months back declared his interest in the exalted seat told journalists in his Lagos office Wednesday that he was putting his ambition in abeyance due to the recent Supreme Court judgement on the NFF leadership dispute.

The Supreme Court had, in its April 27 decision set aside the 2016 judgment of the Appeal Court on the leadership crisis and, in a unanimous ruling delivered by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, sent the case back to the Federal High Court in Jos, Plateau State, where it was commenced in September 2014, and ordered the said court to give it an accelerated hearing.

“By the judgment, as far as I am concerned, Chris Giwa is the President of the NFF and there cannot be another elections until justice is done,” Edewor said, adding, “as far as I am concerned, and on paper, Giwa NFF president.”

The veteran football administrator said he was backing out because he would not want to be part of ‘illegality’. “No, I wouldn’t,” he said. “I can only throw in my hat if Giwa says he is no longer interested in fulfilling his dream of becoming the NFF president. For now, there is no vacuum so there cannot be another elections.”