Delta govt engages youths for community peace

By Gabriel Olawale

ASABA—Delta State government has empowered youth leaders from the 25 Local Government Areas of the state for responsible leadership towards peace and progress of the state.

The initiative which was championed under the aegis of Association of Community Youths, ACY aimed at inculcating in them a sense of service at the community level, thereby ensuring peace in their various communities for development to thrive.

Speaking at the event, President General of ACY, Mr. Ifeanyi Eboigbe said that the youth knows the good and bad people in their community and if any stranger enters it is the youth that will first notice.

“If a kidnapper kidnaps someone in your area, and you keep quiet, tomorrow you can become a victim. I appeal to you all, safety is not only beneficial to government but to the general existence of all. We are to defend the interest of government by ensuring that there is peace and development in the communities.”

“Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has the youths in mind, and we must not disappoint him and also get it right. In getting it right, you must remove sentiment and work together with our traditional rulers and the president generals of the various communities and local government chairmen.

Corroborating his view, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s Political Adviser, Chief Festus Ochonogor said the exercise of assembling the youth under the aegis of ACY Delta State is aimed at establishing a management team thereby localizing the activities of government by bringing the youths to provide leadership in the communities.

He warned the youth not to be divided and urged them to seek for collective interest, “we must behave as one family, party differences and other differences should be discarded. We must be united and be more cohesive as youths.

The Commissioner for Youth Development, Mr. Cairo Ilolo said that idea was to build leadership that cuts across all segments of the society and the youth leaders should see their engagement as an opportunity to serve as leaders in their communities.

“See it as a call to duty to show case the various talents and skills that we possess as youths. When we return to our various communities, we should be able to showcase our sense of responsibility,”