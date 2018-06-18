Concede defeat like Jonathan if it loses, Atiku urges APC

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has called on the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State to accept defeat in good faith if it loses the July 14 governorship election.

Atiku, who visited Gov. Ayo Fayose in Ado Ekiti on Monday said losing an election to a rival party should be seen in the light of the concession to defeat by former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Atiku was accompanied by the members of the PDP Governorship Campaign Council.

The former vice president also expressed satisfaction with the level of preparedness of the PDP for the election.

“We are satisfied that the Peoples Democratic Party is prepared for this election.

“We hope that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will accept the outcome of the election.

“They should be democratic for the first time.

“We have seen how democratic they are, but for the first time in 2015, we have the opposition party taking over from the ruling party, we expect them to do the same,’’ Atiku said.

Fayose, in his remarks, said the PDP was ready for the election, vowing that the people of the state would defend their votes.

“They (PDP leaders) are here because they know that PDP has won this election. Everyone is on the same page with us.

“We are looking forward to observers from all over the world because I am the voice they want to suppress. We are prepared for the election and we are going to win,’’ he said.

Among those in Atiku’s delegation were Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, former Senate President, David Mark, former Kano State governor, Ibrahim Shekarau, former governor of Ogun, Gbenga Daniel, and Sen. Eyinnaya Abaribe.