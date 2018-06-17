We can’t achieve national devt without girl-child education — Edo First Lady

By Simon Ebegbulem

FIRST Lady of Edo State, Mrs Betsy Obaseki, said, yesterday, that the girl-child remained a priority if the nation must attain the much talked about national development, stressing the need for government at all levels to embark on reforms on basic education.

She commended the Obaseki administration’s decision to give education its pride of place by embarking on reforms in the educational sector, expressing optimism that the reforms will soon start yielding positive fruits.

Mrs Obaseki spoke at the 2018 celebration of the day of the African Child, held under the theme, ‘Leave No Child Behind’ in Benin-City.

The First Lady, who was represented by the Commissioner For Women Affairs, Mrs Magdalene Ohenhen, said, “I do not want the importance of this day to be lost in the euphoria of celebration rather to serve as a reminder of the importance of education as the medium of knowledge and enlightenment particularly in a world that is today fixated on accumulation of wealth at any cost”.