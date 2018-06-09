Businessman accuses Magu’s aide of N4m extortion

By Victoria Ojeme

Managing Director of G – Complex Nig. Ltd, a construction firm, Abdulhamid Mahmud Zari, has sent a petition through his lawyers, Chief Mike Ozekhome and Co, to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Attorney General of the Federation Abubakar Malami, urging the Federal Government to probe Superintendent of Police Abubakar Madaki (ret.), personal assistant to the Acting Chairman Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr Ibrahim Magu, for alleged extortion to the tune of N4 million.

The petition, signed by Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) and dated June 1,,2018, wants government, through the Inspector General of Police, to compel the arraignment of Madaki in court.

According to the petition, N4million was paid to Magu’s aide as bail condition and to facilitate the release of his international passport and land documents which were seized from him when operatives of the EFCC raided his house.

“It is our client’s instructions that on March 26, 2017, the said Abubakar Aliyu Madaki visited his house in Guruduma and threatened our client, telling him that he will use his powers to deal with him. Our client informed us that he was therefore not surprised when EFCC operatives, from Procurement Fraud Section, led by one Hamza Abdulahi, invaded our client’s home and business premises without a search warrant or court order. It is our client’s instruction that the said operatives of EFCC carted away his personal properties, including his international passport, landed property documents and countless other belongings of our client and is still holding on to same till date” , the petition alleged.

“It is our client’s further instructions that the operatives from the Procurement Fraud Section of the EFCC, then headed by the same Abubakar Aliyu Madaki, informed him that the raid on his home and business premises was prompted by a whistle-blower as no petition or report was shown to him. That despite not finding anything incriminating in the course of their illegal search of our client’s premises, they arrested our client and took him to the EFCC headquarters. It is our client’s instruction that he was purportedly released on bail after the said EFCC operatives extorted the sum of N4m from him, promising to release all the documents carted away by them in the course of the illegal search on his premises. It is further our client’s instructions that it was when the operatives of EFCC failed to release his properties to him that he consulted the law firm of Mike Ozekhome’s Chambers.