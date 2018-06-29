Buhari’s TSA initiative addressed transparency challenges —ANAN

By Simon Ebegbulem

BENIN—THE Association of National Accountants of Nigeria, ANAN, has said that the treasury single account and e-payment initiated by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has addressed the challenges of transparency and accountability in public finance management.

President and Chairman of Council of ANAN, Alhaji Shehu Ladan, stated this in Bénin City, Edo State at the 3rd session of 2018 Mandatory Continuing Professional Development programme.

Ladan however, urged President Buhari to address issues relating to delay in budget signing and budget reporting system to ensure a smoother planning process for better service delivery to the Nigerian populace.

Ladan said that the body was on course in its determination to broaden expertise in International Public Sector Accounting Standards, IPSAS, adding that it would provide a good framework for achieving value in government utilisation of public funds.

He urged state governments to adopt IPSAS as it would help them in making decision in resource allocation.

According to him, “We are ready to partner any tier of government in training its workforce for the full implementation of IPSAS through the diffusion of knowledge and skills in IPSAS.

“The adoption of IPSAS will influence the operating procedures and reporting practices of public sector in Nigeria.”

Governor Godwin Obaseki of the state, who was represented by his deputy, Dr. Philip Shaibu, urged ANAN to produce a document that would be most beneficial to Nigeria and indeed Edo State in the handling of Accounting Processes and Results.