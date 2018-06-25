Buhari dissolves NABTEB Governing Board

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA- PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has approved the dissolution of Governing Board of the National Business and Technical Examinations Board, NABTEB.

Buhari, according to a statement Monday, in Abuja, by the Permanent Secretary,Federal Ministry of Education, Arc. Sonny Echono, approved the dissolution of the board with immediate effect.

The statement, as released to newsmen, read thus :”President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the dissolution of the Governing Board of National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) with immediate effect.

“Mr. President has also directed the Honourabe Minister of Education to take immediate measures to reposition and refocus NABTEB for greater efficiency and to render its performance more responsive to the expectations of the present administration.

“The purported suspension of the Registrar, Prof. Ifeoma Abanihe and four (4) other Directors of NABTEB has been nullified as it did not conform with due process especially in the case of the Registrar, because the Board went beyond its powers and in contravention of Section 5 and Section 6 of NABTEB Act.”