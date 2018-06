The Senate has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to announce the results of the June 12, 1993 presidential election.



The Senate made the request on Thursday during plenary.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Wednesday declared June 12 to replace May 29 as Democracy Day, in honour of late MKO Abiola, the presumed winner of the election.

Buhari said that June 12 was more symbolic than May 29 and also conferred a posthumous GCFR title on Abiola.

Details coming