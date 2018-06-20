Boy, 13, drowns in Kano pond

A 13-year-old boy, Usman Faisal, has drowned while taking his bath in a pond at Gadam village of Ungogo Local Government Area in Kano State, according to an official.

Mr. Saidu Mohammed, spokesman of Kano State Fire Service, who disclosed this in Kano yesterday, said the incident happened on Tuesday morning when the deceased went to take his bath.

According to him, “we received a distress call from one Haruna Hamza at about 9:10a.m., that a body was found floating in a pond. We quickly sent our rescue team to the scene at about 9:20a.m.

“Faisal was found dead and his corpse was later handed over to the Ward Head of Dandishe, Alhaji Salisu Almustapha.”

The spokesman advised members of the public, especially children, who cannot swim, to stop bathing in ponds and advised parents and ward heads to enlighten their wards to stay away from open water bodies to prevent harm, including contracting diseases.