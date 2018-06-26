Atiku donates N10m to Bauchi disasters’ victims

By Suzan Edeh

Bauchi— Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential aspirant, has donated N10 million to the victims of windstorm that wreaked havoc in some parts of Bauchi metropolis recently.

Atiku, who was in Bauchi State yesterday to commiserate with the government and people of the state, particularly the victims of the recent windstorm and fire incident that razed Azare Central Market, announced the donation when he visited the Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwan Suleiman Adamu, in his palace.

Atiku said he had planned to visit the state on two occasions, during the death of Senator Ali Wakili and the 40th anniversary of the Emir of Ningi, but was unable to do so, due to unavoidable circumstances.

His words: “I am happy that I am able to make this visit today to Bauchi State. I am determined to come here to sympathise with you over the rainstorm and fire disaster in Azare town.

“I pray for the repose of the souls of the dead and those who lost their properties. I am donating N10m to the victims and I pray that God will forestall such occurrence in the future.”

Responding, the Emir of Bauchi, Dr. Adamu, thanked the former Vice President for the visit, saying the gesture was a demonstration of his love to the people of the state.