‘Atiku, a most detribalized Nigerian’

By Akoma Chinweoke

The support base of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential contender, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has continued to expand across all the six geopolitical zones of the country.

In the South- East, it was another remarkable spark of hope for the aspiration of the former Vice President as members of a frontline support group, the Atikumania Independent Campaign Organization (AICO), declared their support and readiness to mobilize massively in view of the Waziri of Adamawa’s 2019 presidential bid.

The group, at a meeting in Onitsha, Anambra State, held at the home of the 2017 gubernatorial candidate of Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Chief Akunwata Ejoh Ojiba, pledged to support the presidential ambition of Atiku.

The former governorship candidate, at the meeting collapsed his political structure into the support group and described Atiku as a visionary leader who can revive the dwindling fortunes of the country, having worked with him.