Asaba 2018: Stephen Keshi Stadium progress thrills Okowa

Delta State Governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has expressed confidence that the Stephen Keshi Stadium will be ready way ahead of time before the 21st African Senior Athletics Champion-ships gets underway.

According to a statement from Olukayode Thomas, Head Media, and Publicity for Asaba 2018, Okowa made this remark when he made a fresh inspection tour of the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba; where the continent ‘s top athletics event will be staged.

The governor and his entourage who were received by the Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee for the Asaba 2018, Solomon Ogba were shown around the edifice.

Governor Okowa expressed satisfaction with the pace and quality of work done so far but he, however, enjoined the contractors to speed up the work more, so the stadium can be fully ready by the end of June.

In his remarks, the LOC chairman assured that the deadline set would be achieved since the contractors are only putting finishing touches to the stadium and most of the ordered equipment have been delivered.

The 9-lane track, the floodlights, the poles, scoreboard and LED advert boards are all first of its kind in this part of the world.