Appeal court acquits Lulu, Uchegbulam, Ogunjobi

The Federal court of Appeal in Abuja on Friday, June 8, delivered judgement on the ‘No case’ submission on EFCC case of corruption levelled against the former first vice-president of NFF Mazi Amanze Uchegbulam and former chairman of technical committee chief Taiwo Ogunjobi.

The three judges of the Appeal court led by Justice Ige unanimously agreed that the all charges against the respondents were frivolous and lacked merit.

They contended that the charges should have been struck out at the lower court as the accused had nothing whatsoever to do with the charges. According to the judges, the 8 years of trial were totally unwarranted and waste of time. The accused were therefore, unanimously discharged and acquitted.

Before this judgement, former NFF Boss, Sani Lulu had also been cleared by the court.