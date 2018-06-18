2019: Why I’m supporting Buhari against Sule Lamido — Orji Kalu

Former Abia State governor, Orji Uzor Kalu, has said he was supporting the re-election ambition of President Muhammadu Buhari, instead of former Jigawa State governor, Sule Lamido, for the sake of the unity of the country and to enable the President complete the good work he had started.

He also said he was not supporting Lamido’s ambition because the latter belongs to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, a party he said looted the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, when it was in power.

Lamido is seeking the presidential ticket of the PDP, while Kalu is a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Both men are being prosecuted separately by the anti-graft agency, EFCC, for alleged corruption while in office.

“We are good friends but I can’t worship two gods at the same time. You didn’t even inform me formally that you are contesting the way President Buhari informed me,” Kalu told his host on Saturday.

“I don’t have anything against Sule Lamido. As you can see, I’m here with him at his house eating and relaxing. If not because of the dinner arranged for me at Dutse, I could have slept here in his house,” Kalu said.

Kalu, who was in Jigawa State to canvass support for Buhari’s re-election, aimed several jibes at former President Olusegun Obasanjo over the public letter he wrote to criticise President Buhari, while also hurling attacks at Lamido’s PDP.

Kalu also spoke on the threat by the new PDP block, nPDP, to quit the APC, stresing that he didn’t belong to nPDP, even though he too was once in the PDP.

“I left (PDP) in 2006 for PPA (Progressive People Alliance) and in 2016 I defected to APC because Nigeria had two serious political parties.

“I have conscience, it is either I play where I am playing now or I don’t play. I will never quarrel with any of my friends or brothers because of political party affiliation.

“I’m a bridge builder to everybody, I don’t care what people will say about me because your friend must not be my friend, likewise your enemy. You cannot see me in between warring parties. But what is certain is that iIwill never reveal your secret to favour the other party.

“Even President Buhari and former President Babangida are friends apart, but I am a friend in between them. I can recall I made peace for them in 2005 in my village; they are not quarreling now.

“Supporters of warring parties might be unhappy because they see me everywhere, but for me, I am not afraid of what people will say. I’m only afraid of my conscience,’’ he said.