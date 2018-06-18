Rivers LG polls: PDP wins all 23 chairmanship seats

By Egufe Yafugborhi & Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HAR-COURT— Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has won all the 23 chairmanship positions contested on Saturday in the local government area elections conducted by Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission, RSIEC.



Meanwhile, chairmanship candidates of the PDP in the elections, Mr. Samuel Nwanosike and Chief Tom Aliezi, for Ikwerre and Emohua LGAs, have commended the Nigeria Police for being neutral and providing the needed security during the elections.

Chairman of RSIEC, Justice Chukwunenye Uriri (ertd), who declared the results around 8p.m., yesterday, noted that the exercise was free and fair, adding that there was no report of violence during the elections.

Uriri noted that voting commenced in all the units about 8a.m., Saturday and ended 2.pm.,

adding that it was smooth and fair.

The results declared showed that PDP won all the chairmanship seats contested, noting that in Abia/Odua, Daniel Daniel of PDP won with 58,680 votes in Ahoada East, Benjamin Eke of the PDP won with 50,966 votes.

In Ahoada West, Ikiriko Hope of PDP scored 44,295 votes, Akuku-Toru, Roland Sekibo scored 66,757 votes. Paul Lawrence of PDP in Andoni with 74,797 votes.

He also announced that in Bonny Local Government, Rogers David of PDP scored 20,266 votes to emerge the winner, Tom Aliezi of PDP in Emohua pulled 72,777 votes while Samuel Nwanosike of Ikwerre Local Government scored 78,662 votes to emerge winner of the contest.

Meanwhile, Nwanosike, the chairman-elect of Ikwerre LGA, commended the people of his council for the confidence reposed in him, stressing that he would fulfil his campaign promises to the people of the area.

He urged the Federal Government to replicate a free and fair election in the state during the 2019 poll, adding that the council polls were fair and credible.