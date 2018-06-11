Breaking News
Photos: Russian city Essentuki celebrates Super Eagles

On 7:43 pm

Russian city Essentuki displayed artwork featuring a Nigerian footballer to welcome Nigeria’s national football team Super Eagles to their base camp in Essentuki, southern Russia on June11, 2018, ahead of Russia 2018 World Cup football tournament.

An artwork featuring a Nigerian footballer is displayed to welcome Nigeria’s national football team to their base camp in Essentuki, southern Russia on June11, 2018, ahead of Russia 2018 World Cup football tournament. / AFP PHOTO /
This picture taken on June 10, 2018 shows arena Baltika stadium on Oktyabrsky Island of Kaliningrad, ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2018in Russia.
Kaliningrad’s football stadium is one of eleven venues, where four matches of groups B, D, E and G will be played by Belgium, Croatia, England, Marocco, Nigeria, Serbia, Spain and Switzerland. / AFP PHOTO /
A man walks past promotional material for the Russia 2018 World Cup football tournament featuring the Nigeria flag and colours of the Russian flag as part of efforts to welcome Nigeria’s national football team to their base camp in Essentuki, southern Russia on June 11, 2018. / AFP PHOTO /


