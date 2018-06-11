Photos: Russian city Essentuki celebrates Super Eagles

Russian city Essentuki displayed artwork featuring a Nigerian footballer to welcome Nigeria’s national football team Super Eagles to their base camp in Essentuki, southern Russia on June11, 2018, ahead of Russia 2018 World Cup football tournament.
