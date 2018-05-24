My wonder goal meant to convince Rohr — Usman Mohammed

Super Eagles B team midfielder, Usman Mohammed said his wonder goal against Atletico Madrid Wednesday night was to convince Coach Gernot Rohr he merits a place in the senior team.

Mohammed turned the Atletico Madrid defensive upside down before tapping in the ball. A goal that reminded football fans about Austin Jay Jay Okocha’s famous goal against Oliver Khan’s Bayern Munich.

“My goal is a message (for Super Eagles coach Gernot to call me up), every day I am pushing to play for Super Eagles,” said the 24-year-old who plays for Norway’s Sarpsborg 08.

“I’m so excited to be back with the national team. “I will always be available for my country.”

Speaking on the goal. He noted that it was long in the making. “One of my coaches always told me not to be in a hurry when I’m with the ball inside the box.

“I have scored goals like this even in Europe and I was so confident I could do it again.”