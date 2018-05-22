Super Eagles will have an outstanding World Cup – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that Nigeria has every reason to be optmistic that the Super Eagles will be outstanding at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

World Cup

Speaking during the Sun Newspaper World Cup Seminar in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, Governor Wike said the Super Eagles has a good team with World Class Talents and Stars.

He said: “We have every reason to be optimistic about the performance of the Super Eagles because they are a good team with World Class Stars and Talents. They performed excellently well during the qualifying rounds and they are also very well in the international friendly matches.

“But, there is also the need for us to be concerned because excelling at the World Cup competition is not about wishful thinking. We must ensure that our team is well resourced, well prepared and well motivated to fight for victory at the competition “.

The governor said that the team needs all the support, love and the prayers of Nigerians to remain strongly inspired and fired up to give their best for the country.

He said that the seminar is timely as it will prepare the Super Eagles and administrators for the task ahead.

“On our part as State Government, we have not relented in our support for the national team. Apart from hosting a number of the team’s competive and friendly international matches, we have also had cause to gladly defray winning bonuses owed to the team as part of our contributions to its progress “, he said.

Minister of Sports represented by Mrs Oluwatoyin Aluko said that Super Eagles needs to succeed at the World Cup in Russia to redeem the image of the team.

He expressed delight that stakeholders are partnering to ensure a successful outing for the country in Russia.

President of Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinick said that Nigeria is committed to winning the World Cup in Russia.

Managing Director of Sun Newspaper Publishing Limited, Mr Eric Osagie said that the event was organised to ensure that the Nigerian National Team emerges victorious.

The Seminar attracted top Nigerian Coaches, Sports Writers, Ex-internationals and football administrators.