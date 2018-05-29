Police arrest 2 suspected armed robbers in Zaria

Zaria (Kaduna State) – The Police Area Command in Zaria, Kaduna State, has arrested two suspected armed robbers who were said to have snatched a Mistubushi pick-up van.



The robbers were apprehended and subsequently arrested by the police at Danmagaji, Zaria, after receiving a report from Benue State.

Confirming the arrest on Tuesday, the command’s spokesperson, ASP Muktar Aliyu, said the command had been briefed on the development.

He assured that the command was doing everything possible to fish-out other syndicates, not only in Zaria but, across Kaduna State

He appealed to the people to kindly assist the police with useful and vital information about criminals and any suspicious actions to effectively discharge their legitimate functions.

A reliable source at Zaria Police Area Command confided in NAN that “the suspected armed robbers snatched the vehicle at gun point from Makurdi and zoomed-off. So, after receiving the information, we swung into action.

“We eventually apprehended and arrested the suspects with a new Mitsubishi pick-up van with registration number: Anambra NSH 76 XA around Danmagaji area during a stop and search on Monday.

“It seems the vehicle belongs to a company but there is no sign of any company on it.”

The police in Zaria had recently intercepted a Honda Anaconda stolen from Bwari, Abuja, Honda Civic stolen from Kano and a Hilux van among others. (NAN)