Breaking News
Translate

Photos: Ambode celebrates Children’s Day

On 2:00 pmIn News, Photos by adekunleComments

Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode on Sunday evening acknowledged the efforts of exceptionally talented children and youths in contributing to the excellence which the State is known for, saying they deserved to be commended and celebrated.

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (left), with a cultural group, Footprints of David during a Special Evening of the Arts to commemorate Children’s Day at Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, on Sunday, May 27, 2018.
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (middle), interacting with Miss Sikemi Onanuga (left) as his wife, Bolanle (right), watches during a Special Evening of the Arts to commemorate Children’s Day at Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, on Sunday, May 27, 2018.
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (middle), presents a plaque to cultural group, Footprints of David during a Special Evening of the Arts to commemorate Children’s Day at Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, on Sunday, May 27, 2018.


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.