OBJ’s greatest mistake was not prosecuting, jailing @MBuhari over PTF – FFK

The Ekiti State governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, former minister of Aviation; Chief Femi Fani-Kayode and former aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri has taken a swipe at President Muhammad Buhari and former President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

Fayose on his Twitter handle said that he enjoyed the brickbats between President Buhari & Ex-President Obasanjo and enjoined them to keep exposing themselves for Nigerians to know what they have been hiding.

Fayose reminded Nigerians that he said that those who brought Buhari to power will regret entrusting him with power.

Speaking on the Olisa Metuh saga he said: ‘It is highly irresponsible for Justice Okon Abang to have insisted that the trial of Olisa Metuh must continue even when he collapsed in court.

It is obvious that the judge has become a captive in the hands of his manipulators, who want Metuh convicted at all cost.’

Fani-Kayode on his Twitter handle said: ‘The greatest mistake that OBJ made was not to prosecute and jail @MBuhari for looting PTF funds.I saw the report and it was shocking. Billions of dollars had vanished. OBJ summoned him and showed him the damning report. Buhari begged like a baby. Sadly OBJ let him off the hook.

Reno on his part said that: ‘Buhari is an ungrateful ignoramus for saying he is paying Obasanjo’s debt. Obasanjo did not spend $16 billion on power. Obasanjo actually paid ALL our foreign debt and left a total reserve of $67 billion. It‘s Buhari who has borrowed more in 3 years than PDP borrowed in 16 years.

‘What type of anti corruption crusader chooses Abacha, a proven thief, who was also a blood thirsty buffoon, as his mentor? When I schooled in England, my university had a module on Abacha’s thievery. This is the man Buhari aspires to be? The man who exiled Tinubu and NADECO!’

