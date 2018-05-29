NDDC Project Director assures on beneficial interventions

By Onozure Dania

Executive Director of Projects, Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Mr Samuel Adjogbe, has said that the commission will continue to do its best towards intervening in projects that are beneficial to the people. He said that the NNDC was geared towards making the effective change the All Progressive Congress, APC, led government had promised Nigerians.

Adjogbe, who addressed newsmen during the inspection of the urgent remedy of the failed sections of Gana – Ugberikoko Road in Sapele, said he was impressed with the level of work done by the contractors.

According to him, “We will continue to do our best. When APC came on board, we promised change and that is what we are trying our best to do.

“The NDDC was set up to intervene in some of the areas the government ordinary would not have been expected to reach, but because it is a regional commission. We understand the terrain more than anybody. This road leading to NPDC/SEPLAT flow station failed and we have to fix it. We have been able to fix some others at Ojolu area of Sapele, among others last year.”