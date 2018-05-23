Naira appreciates to N361.41/$ in I&E window

By Babajide Komolafe

The Naira, yesterday, appreciated slightly to N361.41 per dollar in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window of the foreign exchange market.

Data from the Financial Market Dealers Quote (FMDQ) showed that the indicative exchange rate for the I&E window dropped to N361.41 per dollar, yesterday, from N361.47 per dollar on Monday, translating to six kobo appreciation of the naira against the dollar.

The appreciation was in spite 3.6 percent decline in the volume of dollars (turnover) traded in the window. The window yesterday recorded a turnover of $249.76 million, down from $259.05 million recorded on Monday.

According to naijabdcs.com, the live exchange rate platform of the Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON), the parallel market exchange rate remained stable at N364 per dollar yesterday.