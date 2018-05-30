Moses Simon to undergo final scan in London, as Rohr drops 4 players

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Wednesday said Super Eagles’ winger, Moses Simon would undergo one more final scan in London ahead of Nigeria’s game against England on Saturday.

Simon was initially ruled out of the World Cup by Head Coach Gernot Rohr after the player’s scan results confirmed he would be out of the tournament.

However, Moses requested for a further scan in the UK, with Rohr granting him his wish to prove his fitness ahead of the world cup.

According to reports on the NFF official Twitter handle on Wednesday, Coach Rohr is willing to wait and see if the player can make a late push for the World Cup in Russia.

The winger scored once and provided two assists for Nigeria as they went unbeaten throughout the qualifying series.

He will no doubt be a massive miss should further scan confirm him unfit to play at the Mundial in Russia next month.

Rohr has dropped the quartet of goalkeeper Dele Ajiboye, defender Stephen Eze, midfielder Uche Agbo, as well as NPFL hotshot Junior Lokosa, as he trimmed his list to 24 players.

The Franco-German had earlier revealed that five players would be dropped from the cut but injury to winger Moses Simon opened up for probably one new inclusion.

Rohr however opted for FC Crotone of Italy striker Simeon Nwankwo as the striker battles it out for the final 23-man squad that will fly to Russia in the coming days.

Despite being backed by Rohr in his pre-match conference prior to the DR Congo clash last Friday, Standard Liege midfielder Agbo was dropped after not featuring in any of the qualifiers.

While NPFL goal banger Lokosa also misses out despite impressing in the game against Congo.

The squad, comprising 3 goalkeepers, 9 defenders, 7 midfielders and 5 attackers, will join Chelsea star Victor Moses in the UK as they prepare for the friendly game against England on Saturday.

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho, Daniel Akpeyi, Ikechukwu Ezenwa.

Defenders: Abdullahi Shehu, Tyronne Ebuehi, William Troost-Ekong, Leon Balogun, Chidozie Awaziem, Kenneth Omeruo, Bryan Idowu, Ola Aina, Elderson Echiejile.

Midfielders: Ogenyi Onazi, Mikel Agu, Wilfred Ndidi, Joel Obi, John Ogu, Oghenekharo Etebo, Mikel Obi.

Attackers: Alex Iwobi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ahmed Musa, Odion Ighalo and Simy Nwankwo.

