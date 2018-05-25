KIA, Access Bank unveil Drive Your Dream, pay at your pace

At a time when auto dealerships and financial institutions are scared of offering auto finance to new vehicle buyers, Kia Motors and Access Bank have proved their commitment to their Nigerian customers by providing affordable and flexible auto finance options to those of them who wish to acquire brand new Kia car models.The two companies put pen to paper recently on the new easy auto finance scheme aimed at ensuring that their customers purchase Kia automobiles of their choices through the scheme.

Tagged Drive Your Dream, Pay at Your Pace offer, the finance scheme is premised on a hassle-free car ownership offer with as low as 10% downpayment, free insurance, attractive interest rates and flexible loan tenure of 48 months to make owning brand new Kia vehicles easy and convenient.

This auto finance scheme is tailored to suit customers’ needs with flexible monthly repayments and is best suited for individuals, organizations, corporate bodies and institutions to avail a convenient and easy access to finance options making it easy to drive away their brand new Kia.

Speaking on the finance scheme, Jacky Hathiramani, Managing Director, Kia Motors Nigeria said “our core competitive edge in the auto industry is the offering of best in class vehicles at an affordable price and we are delighted to partner with Access Bank to make owning the Kia range of vehicles affordable with flexible payment options”.

The Executive Director, Personal Banking Division, Access Bank, Victor Etuokwu stressed that “the finance scheme is aimed at making all customers own a brand new car with ease and tailor-made payment options” adding “the joint promotion offers a subsidized insurance and registration fee, with improved access to an auto loan to enable customers to drive their dream car.This partnership represents another step forward in our strategy to ensure our customers have consistently available, transparent and competitive financing. Kia’s vehicles offer modern design and reliability at an affordable price”.

“And with our special auto finance scheme with Access Bank, it’s never been easier to take home your very own brand new Kia. “ said, Debanja Paul, Vice President, Kia Motors Nigeria.

“Access Bank’s vision is to satisfy all customers’ financial needs and help them succeed financially. Whether you take advantage of on-the-spot vehicle financing at Kia’s showroom or apply for a loan at a branch, an Access Bank car loan is a convenient and flexible way to finance your dream car. We understand that your individual lifestyle demands a certain standard of convenience, Kia and Access Bank partnership is designed to suit your individual needs,” said, Victor Etuokwu.

The partnership provides the opportunity for customers to walk into any Kia showroom or Access Bank branch across the country and get an on the spot finance solution. The on-site financing service means that you have access to both the cars and the financing solution under the same roof to make owning a Kia hassle-free.