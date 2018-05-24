Kebbi plans economic corridor office with Niger Republic

By Kabir DanKatsina

BIRNIN KEBBI—DETERMINED to improve its economic relationship with Tohoua in Niger Republic, Kebbi State government has said it would establish a Joint Border Economic Corridor Office.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of a three-day training of the Technical Unit of Tohoua-Sokoto-Kebbi-Zamfara Economic Corridor in Birnin Kebbi, Secretary to Kebbi State Government, Baballe Yauri, said the bilateral trainings were informed by economic problems facing Nigeria and Niger Republic’s treaties.

Yauri said President Muhammadu Buhari and governors of states that border Niger Republic, agreed to the training, “which is why the admini-stration of Governor Abubakar Bagudu will establish the office.”

Speaking, Commissio-ner for Commerce, Industries and Tourism, Rakiya Ayuba, urged participants to communi-cate what they learned to their relevant offices.