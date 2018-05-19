Gov Okowa’s wife tasks couples on love

By Sam Eyoboka

Wife of Delta State governor and founder of 05 Initiative, Dame (Mrs.) Edith Okowa has stressed the urgent need for married people to allow God’s blessing manifest in their marriages by continually renewing their bond of love for each other.

Dame Okowa made this call at the 2018 edition of Couples Forum, organized by the 05 Initiative for members of the three tiers of government in the state and their spouses. The annual fellowship designed to strengthen relationships among government workers held on May 15, 2018 at the Unity Hall, Govern-ment House in Asaba.

The home building programme tagged, “Naked and Not Ashamed,” was attended by the state governor, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa, his deputy, Barrister Kingsley Otuaro and representatives of the state Legislature and the Judiciary as well as members of the state cabinet, coincided with the 2018 International Day of the Family.

Emphasizing that the annual Couples Forum has progressively transformed homes, the First Lady enjoined couples, in the state, to always appreciate the good values in their spouses to enable them experience overwhelming strength from God, pointing out that everybody will give account of his/her dealings on earth.

Mrs. Okowa thanked her husband for availing the 05 Initiative the opportunity to contribute to the spiritual, physical and socio-economic wellbeing of Delt-ans, especially the less privileged in the society. She added that the feat record-ed in families as a result of the prayers and counselling during the annual forum, is encouraging and worthy of emulation.

In the first talk, Pastor Olutomi Sodeinde spoke on the need for couples to en-sure that trust, openness and under-standing become their watchword in marriage, explaining that fear of the un-known and separation due to social sta-tus without recourse to the first love has grossly affected families and homes.

In the second talk, Evangelist Nnamdi Eze said that nakedness with shame is usually associated with sin, guilt, insincerity, unfaithfulness and infidelity in relationship while nakedness without shame allows partners to be financially accountable to themselves, truthful to each other and thrive in openness.

The forum which was spiced up with praise and worship, hymnal rendition, testimonies and prayers for families, government and people of Delta State and Nigeria also had interactive sessions between Pastor Sodeinde, Evang. Eze alongside their spouses and the coup-les.

Highpoint of the event was the presenta-tion of gifts to Justice and Mrs. Maidoh the O5 couple of the year and Mr. and Mrs. Umejei who shared a testimony of how the previous edition salvaged their marriage.