Okowa’s wife donates clinic to Nigerian Correctional Service

Wife of Delta Governor, Dame Edith Okowa through her O5 Initiative, has built and handed over a well furnished clinic to Ogwashi-Uku Correctional Centre of the Nigerian Correctional Service.

The equipped clinic which was a promise made and promise fulfilled by the First Lady, was commissioned for use, on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 and subsequently, handed over to the correctional centre.

Dame Okowa who inaugurated the health facility, also donated drugs to all correctional centres in the state.

Riding on the cardinal of the Prison Outreach of her O5 Initiative, the governor’s wife said 05 Initiative had consistently, visited the five correctional centres in the state and donated drugs, and food items to ensure the wellbeing of the inmates.

She explained that the clinic was a fulfillment of a promise she made last year, when she celebrated her birthday with the inmates, stressing that the 05 Initiative would become a foundation that would outlive her tenure in impacting lives.

Dame Okowa lauded the efforts and support of all partners of 05 Initiative who had made the donation possible.

The Controller of Corrections, Delta state Command, Mr. Babafemi Jaiyeoba commended the governor’s wife for her support towards the correctional centres in the state and expressed optimism that wife of the governor-elect would keep up with the good works.

