Umahi varsity, teaching hospital begin free medical services

By Jeff Agbodo, Abakaliki

ABAKALIKI — David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences, DUFUHS, and David Umahi Federal University Teaching Hospital, DUFUTH, Uburu, Ebonyi State, have commenced a two-month free medical treatment programme for residents of the area.

The initiative, which commenced at the premises of the teaching hospital, is aimed at improving access to healthcare services and promoting early detection and treatment of common illnesses.

Speaking with newsmen, Vice-Chancellor of DUFUHS, Prof. Jesse Uneke, said the initiative was designed to support efforts to improve healthcare delivery and make medical care more accessible to members of the public.

Uneke said the two-month exercise would address common health conditions, including malaria, cholera and other non-communicable diseases.

He said the programme was also intended to strengthen the relationship between the teaching hospital and communities within its catchment area by providing medical services to residents who might otherwise face difficulties accessing healthcare.

The vice-chancellor said the university and teaching hospital remained committed to initiatives aimed at improving the health and wellbeing of the people.

“The treatment is not limited to some persons; it is open for everyone, irrespective of your tribe.

“This is part of our responsibility to give back to society. Making contributions and support to improve the health of the people, especially those who cannot afford quality healthcare,” he said.

Also speaking, the Chief Medical Director of DUFUTH, Prof. Chihurumnanya Alo, said the exercise would help address common diseases among residents.

Alo said the programme was designed to give members of the public access to medical services without being constrained by their social or economic circumstances.

According to him, the free treatment is not restricted to any particular person, group or category of residents.

He urged residents experiencing symptoms requiring medical attention to visit the hospital during the period of the exercise.

The CMD said early presentation at healthcare facilities would facilitate prompt diagnosis and treatment and help reduce the risk of complications.

He also urged residents to adopt healthy practices and cooperate with healthcare professionals in preventing the spread of communicable diseases.

Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee, CMAC, of DUFUTH, Dr Ugoji Darlington-Peter, also urged members of the public to take advantage of the exercise to have their health assessed.

Darlington-Peter said the two-month programme would provide residents with an opportunity to access medical attention while supporting public health efforts against common communicable diseases.

He urged residents in communities around the hospital to turn out in large numbers to access the free healthcare services.