Wife of Delta Governor and founder 05 Initiative, Dame Edith Okowa, has charged wives of traditional rulers in the state to be positive influences in their families, kingdoms, and the society at large.

Dame Okowa gave the charge, Tuesday, December 13, when she hosted the royal mothers to a Christmas luncheon and interactive session at the Unity Hall, Government House, Asaba.

The luncheon is a yearly event, where the governor’s wife gathers royal mothers across the state to rub minds and exchange ideas with a view to maintaining peace and unity.

Dame Edith Okowa appreciated the traditional rulers’ wives for their consistent support for the Okowa administration for the past seven years, which had witnessed tremendous peace and development.

The governor’s wife reaffirmed that she had kept to her electioneering campaign promise that traditional rulers’ wives would be carried along if voted for.

She enjoined the royal mothers to stand for God wherever they found themselves and take responsibility for them in prayers, considering that every mother will give an account of her deeds someday.

Dame Okowa sued for maximum support for the wife of the PDP governorship candidate and lauded the team of the 05 Initiative and other partners for their support, even as she prayed God to reward them.

Earlier, the Director General of the 05 Initiative, Mrs. Oghenekevwe Agas said the forum was a yearly get-together where the governor’s wife interact and exchange ideas with wives of traditional rulers with a view to peace and unity as mothers in the state.

In a brief sermon, Lady Chineze Onya-Dike admonished the royal mothers to rededicate their lives to God, as Jesus came to take away sorrow, and give life to as many who believed in his name, stressing that December was a season to show compassion to others as God did.

Present at the meeting included the wife of Olu of Warri, Olori Atuwatse III, and the Omu of Okpanam who presented a book on the history of Omuship and a traditional attire known as Akwa-ocha.

The royal mothers commended the efforts of the governor’s wife through her 05 Initiative and prayed God to grant her desire.

The event featured dance and drama performances by the Delta State Council for Arts and Culture as well as Glory of God Music and Drama Concept.

The governor’s wife in her usual manners presented gifts to all royal mothers.