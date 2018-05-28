Breaking News
FIFA World Cup (17 Days to go) : Team Profile – NIGERIA

On 6:19 am by Emmanuel Okogba
Super Eagles

The first side from Africa to reach Russia 2018, Nigeria continue their impressive run of appearances at the finals.

FIFA Ranking: 47

Continent: Africa

Nickname: Super Eagles

World Cup History:

Qualifying Campaigns: 13

First stage appearances: 5

Semi final appearances: 0

Finals: 0

Titles: 0

First World Cup: 1994

Last World Cup: 2014

Best outing:  Round of 16 (1994, 1998, 2014)

Key Player: JOHN OBI MIKEL

Nigeria’s captain remains their key man in central midfield. A UEFA Champions League winner with Chelsea, Mikel’s experience, strength and composure will be vital to the Super Eagles in Russia.

MATCHES:

June 16: CROATIA vs NIGERIA

June 22: NIGERIA vs ICELAND

June 26: NIGERIA vs ARGENTINA

NEXT PROFILE (Tomorrow): BRAZIL


