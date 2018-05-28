FIFA World Cup (17 Days to go) : Team Profile – NIGERIA

The first side from Africa to reach Russia 2018, Nigeria continue their impressive run of appearances at the finals.
FIFA Ranking: 47
Continent: Africa
Nickname: Super Eagles
World Cup History:
Qualifying Campaigns: 13
First stage appearances: 5
Semi final appearances: 0
Finals: 0
Titles: 0
First World Cup: 1994
Last World Cup: 2014
Best outing: Round of 16 (1994, 1998, 2014)
Key Player: JOHN OBI MIKEL
Nigeria’s captain remains their key man in central midfield. A UEFA Champions League winner with Chelsea, Mikel’s experience, strength and composure will be vital to the Super Eagles in Russia.
MATCHES:
June 16: CROATIA vs NIGERIA
June 22: NIGERIA vs ICELAND
June 26: NIGERIA vs ARGENTINA