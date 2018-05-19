Fashola laments refuse, market blockages on highways

By Dennis Agbo

MINISTER for works, power and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola has flayed people’s habit of dumping refuse, making markets and other forms of blockages that obstruct constructions and drains along Nigeria highways. The Minister said that such habits were not only condemnable but also inimical to infrastructure development. He urged state governments where such practices are obtained such as in Aba and Lokpanta communities, along Enugu-Port Harcourt road, in Abia state, to help evacuate the rubbish in such sites.

Fashola made the observation, yesterday, while inspecting Federal Government roads, power and Housing projects in the South East zone.

He lamented it was sad that refuse, illegal dump sites and markets had taken over most of the roads under construction. He said, “From Okigwe to Lokpanta most of our right of ways have been taken over by illegal dump sites, illegal markets and these are essentially local matters.

“The government of Abia should help us clear those refuse and the people out of the road as it’s delaying our work.

“When the people in the region say they are not getting the kind of road they deserve, very few understand the contributing problems by local communities.”

Fashola said that refuse management was not a Federal Government responsibility, adding that the state governments needed to be alive to their responsibilities.